Juventus were short of energy, admits Sarri after defeat

Leeds [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Lazio, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri admitted that his club was 'short of energy'.

"We arrived at this game short of energy, physically and mentally. This happens. Meanwhile, Lazio is experiencing a moment of incredible form," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.

Lazio defeated Juventus by 1-3 in the Supercoppa Italiana final on Sunday.

Sarri said although there is anger, crying over the defeat will not help them in any way and they have many competitions ahead to look out for.

"We are sorry we lost a title, but we still have many competitions to play for in the next five months. There is anger, but crying over it does not solve the problems," he said. (ANI)

