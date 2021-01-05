Juventus without Alex Sandro for AC Milan match after positive COVID-19 result

Turin [Italy], January 5 (ANI): Juventus FC defender Alex Sandro has tested positive for COVID-19, his Serie A club has confirmed.

The Brazilian footballer, who played Juventus last match on Sunday, underwent a test after the appearance of some mild symptoms and then returned positive for coronavirus.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, following the appearance of some mild symptoms, a check was arranged for the player Alex Sandro, which revealed that he is positive with Covid-19," the club said in an official statement.

Sandro is now in isolation and will miss the AC Milan clash on Thursday.

Juventus FC is in contact with the health authorities to define an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow for the training and competition activities of the Team.



In the match against Udinese on Sunday, Ronaldo netted his 757th and 758th career goal in either half of a 4-1 win and surpassed Brazilian legend Pele to become the second-highest goalscorer ever.

Juventus superstar now sits second in the list of all-time goal-scoring charts in football, only behind Austrian-Czech legend Josef Bican, who had netted 805 official goals in 530 matches between 1932 and 1955.

Bican had played for the likes of Slavia Prague, Rapid Vienna along with representing Austria and Czechoslovakia at the international level.

Ronaldo's first-half strike marked the 15th consecutive season he has plundered 20 goals for club and country.

Ronaldo followed that up with an assist and another goal to complete a wonderful individual performance, and he has now scored twice in six Serie A matches this season, a joint-record alongside Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski across the big five European leagues.

The defending champions are at the fifth spot with 27 points in 14 games. They will next take on table-toppers Milan on Thursday. (ANI)

