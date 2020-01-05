Juventus worked on mistakes. says Sarri ahead of Cagliari clash

Turin [Italy], Jan 5 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Cagliari, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said the team have worked on their mistakes.

"We have worked on the mistakes we made. We first focused on ourselves, then on Cagliari. We got it wrong mentally before we tactically got it wrong," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Juventus are currently placed on the second position on the Serie A points table, topped by Inter Milan.

Sarri spoke about defender Matthijs de Ligt saying that the latter went through a complicated period.

"Matthijs de Ligt went through a complicated period between the problems he had with his shoulder and his adductors. During this time, Merih Demiral was in great condition which allowed for de Ligt to have a break. He is improving, tomorrow we will decide who starts," he said.

Juventus will compete against Cagliari on Monday in Serie A. (ANI)

