Kalina Rangers win Neymar Jr's Five 2021, to represent India at World Final in Qatar

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five returned for its fifth year in India with more than 2,700 teams participating in qualifiers across the country. The 2021 edition of the championship had qualifiers in 18 cities across India which took place through the months of August and September, with Kalina Rangers emerging champions of the Neymar Jr's Five 2021.

The 4 teams which grabbed their spot in the semi-finals were Kalina Rangers from Goa, Sunny Boys from Pune, Black & White FC from Kochi and Zack FC from Delhi. In the semis, Kalina Rangers beat Black & White FC and Sunny Boys beat Zack FC Delhi (both 1-0).

Goa city qualifier winning team Kalina Rangers beat Pune city qualifier winning team Sunny Boys 2-0 in the final match to be declared the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five India champions and earned the opportunity to compete in the world finals in Qatar, where they will get to meet superstar footballer Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr's Five is the Brazilian star's signature five-a-side tournament bringing players aged 16 to 35 from all corners of the world together to celebrate their shared passion: football. It is a fast, technical and fun competition that sees two teams of five players, sans a goalkeeper, have 10 minutes to strut their stuff and win a chance to impress Neymar Jr.

The twist in this thrilling affair is that for each goal scored by a team, a member of the opposition will have to leave the field. The team with the maximum players takes the spoils.

Match Report - Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five 2021 National Finals:



Semi Final 1: Kalina Rangers (Goa) 1-0 Black & White FC (Kochi)

Semi Final 2: Sunny Boys (Pune) 1-0 Zak FC (Delhi)

Final Match Result: Kalina Rangers (Goa) 2-0 Sunny Boys (Pune)

Kalina Rangers representing Goa were declared the winners of Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five 2021 edition and will now represent India at the World Finals in Qatar later this year. (ANI)







