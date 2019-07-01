Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh in action during a match
Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh in action during a match

Kamaljit aims debut in Intercontinental Cup

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:04 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh is aiming to make his debut for the Intercontinental Cup.
"My next job is to seal a place in the final list of 23 for the forthcoming Hero Intercontinental Cup," AIFF quoted Kamaljit Singh as saying.
The Intercontinental Cup is scheduled to take place from July 7 to July 19 at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Singh expressed that the tournament will increase the popularity of football in the state.
"The tournament is a great opportunity to increase the sport's popularity in Gujarat," Singh said.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper said that the team is focused on winning the tournament and will give 100 per cent in the Cup.
"We are focused on winning the tournament. We will give our 100% and I'm sure that if we give a good performance, more and more fans will come to the stadium to cheer. I have heard the stadium is very good. I'm looking forward to seeing it for myself too," Singh said.
The youngest of the three goalkeepers in the Indian side opined that he will push himself hard for his spot in the team.
"I have just made my way into the senior team and my focus, for now, is pushing myself as much as possible, and keeping my place in the squad. There is a lot of competition for places, something which the coach encourages. I feel that I have improved a lot ever since I became a part of the group. Everyone wants to play and I hope to work towards it," Singh added.
India will take on Tajikistan in their opening match of Intercontinental Cup 2019 on July 7. (ANI)

