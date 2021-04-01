Kane becomes England's all-time leading penalty scorer with Poland spot kick

London [UK], April 1 (ANI): Harry Kane on Thursday became England's all-time top penalty scorer with his goal from the spot against Poland in the World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium.

England won the match by 2-1 as Kane opened the scoring for the host in the 19th minute. However, Poland equalised in the 58th minute through Jakub Moder.

Harry Maguire netted a late winner in the 85th minute to defeat Poland and making it three wins from three to begin qualification for Qatar 2022.



With his 10th career international goal from the spot, Kane broke the Three Lions record that was previously held by Frank Lampard, Goal.com reported.



In addition, Kane has now scored on all seven days of the week for England, becoming only the third player to do so for the Three Lions, after Wayne Rooney and Lampard.

With 34 international goals, Kane continues to chase down Wayne Rooney's all-time England record of 53.

Kane is already sixth on England's all-time scoring chart, with just Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Gary Lineker, Jimmy Greaves and Michael Owen ahead of him. (ANI)

