Karen Carney to retire after England's final match in FIFA World Cup

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): England midfielder Karen Carney on Friday announced that she will retire from the sport after her team's last match of the 2019 FIFA World Cup which is slated to take place on Saturday.

Carney, who won a bronze medal at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, picked up 143 caps and scored 32 goals.

The 31-year-old Carney after having a scintillating career feels that it is the right time for her to retire.

"I am incredibly proud to have achieved so much in the game but now is definitely the right time to retire. To have played for England was my ultimate ambition and to do so at four World Cups and represent Team GB at a home Olympics was beyond the wildest dreams I had when first starting out," Football Association's official website quoted Carney as saying.

"Karen deserves all the plaudits that will come her way. It's been a privilege to work with her over the past 18 months but even more special has been the chance to get to know someone who is an incredible person and a special team-mate," said Phil Neville, England head coach.

England will face Sweden for the third position in the FIFA World Cup on July 6. (ANI)

