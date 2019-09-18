Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the world: Thomas Tuchel

Leeds [UK], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the world.

"It feels like he's been at Real Madrid for 25 years! We saw him against Levante and it's scary - he's one of the most underrated players in the world.," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

Benzema scored twice against Levante to help his side register a 3-2 win during their La Liga clash on September 14.

Tuchel also termed the Frenchman as 'top class' saying that Benzema has a lot of qualities.

"He's top class and very difficult to defend against because he doesn't only play as a number nine. He goes wide, he goes everywhere. He has a lot of quality and crosses well, he's good at headers... what more can I say?" he said.

PSG will compete against Real Madrid in Champions League on September 19. (ANI)

