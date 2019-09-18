Real Madrid's Karim Benzema
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the world: Thomas Tuchel

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:03 IST

Leeds [UK], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the world.
"It feels like he's been at Real Madrid for 25 years! We saw him against Levante and it's scary - he's one of the most underrated players in the world.," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.
Benzema scored twice against Levante to help his side register a 3-2 win during their La Liga clash on September 14.
Tuchel also termed the Frenchman as 'top class' saying that Benzema has a lot of qualities.
"He's top class and very difficult to defend against because he doesn't only play as a number nine. He goes wide, he goes everywhere. He has a lot of quality and crosses well, he's good at headers... what more can I say?" he said.
PSG will compete against Real Madrid in Champions League on September 19. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:31 IST

Adrian expresses disappointment after Napoli defeat Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], Sept 18 (ANI): After losing to Napoli on Wednesday, Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrian expressed his disappointment saying that despite giving his best, the club suffered a defeat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:48 IST

It can happen with any player, says Willian on Ross Barkley...

Leeds [UK], Sept 18 (ANI): As Chelsea's Ross Barkley missed a penalty against Valencia, Willian backed his teammate saying that it could happen with any player.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:11 IST

Babita Phogat congratulates sister Vinesh for qualifying in...

Balali (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian wrestler Babita Phogat congratulated her sister Vinesh Phogat for qualifying in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:03 IST

Patriots defeat Trinbago Knight Riders in super over

Basseterre [West Indies], Sept 18 (ANI): St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in a super over here at the Basseterre on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:38 IST

All-round Steven Taylor makes it two wins in two games for USA

Dubai [UAE], Sept 18 (ANI): The USA bowled Namibia out for 121 before sealing a five-wicket win in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two match. Steven Taylor took four wickets and followed it up with 43 runs for a match-winning all-round performance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:28 IST

We want to keep playing good cricket, says Meg Lanning

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 18 (ANI): After taking a 2-0 lead and getting the better of West Indies team in the first two T20I, Australian captain Meg Lanning eyes for a complete whitewash in the series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:17 IST

Pakistan: Audit reports find massive corruption in PSL's first...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): The Auditor General of Pakistan in the special audit report indicated massive corruption in the first two seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:13 IST

China Open: PV Sindhu crushes China's Li Xue Rui

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated China's Li Xue Rui 21-18, 21-12 in the first round match of the ongoing China Open here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:02 IST

Vinesh Phogat makes it to Olympics, to fight for bronze against...

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against returning world silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:45 IST

China Open: Sai Praneeth beats Suppanyu Avihingsanon, proceeds...

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth defeated Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon 2-1 in a first-round match of the China Open here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:12 IST

Our expectations are higher this time: Odisha FC coach

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) sixth edition, newly added franchise Odisha FC's coach Josep Gombau said that he is expecting better results from the side this time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:18 IST

China Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out after losing to Busanan...

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the ongoing China Open after facing a 21-10, 21-17 defeat at the hands of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round match on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl