Karl-Heinz Rummenigge looking forward to resumption of Bundesliga

Munich [Germany], May 7 (ANI): Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed elation over the government's decision to let Bundesliga resume saying that this will ensure decisions are made on the pitch.

According to the government, the 2019-2020 season of Bundesliga can resume in the second half of May.

"I would like to thank the politicians for today's decision, which enables the Bundesliga season to be played to a finish. We are now looking forward to resuming play, ideally from mid-May. This ensures that the sporting decisions are made on the pitch and not in the boardroom," the club's official website quoted Rummenigge as saying.

Rummenigge also appealed to everyone involved to follow the guidelines.

"I would like to expressly thank the DFL and the Medicine Task Force for the excellent organisational and medical plans. I appeal to everyone involved to follow the guidelines in these plans, which are the basis for resuming play, in an exemplary and disciplined manner," he said.

Earlier on April 30, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) put an end to the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Paris Saint-Germain being declared as Ligue 1 champions. (ANI)

