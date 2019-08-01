Kasey Palmer moves to Bristol City on permanent transfer

London [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Arsenal's midfielder Kasey Palmer joined Bristol City on a permanent transfer on Thursday after spending the second half of last season on loan with the team.

The midfielder made 17 appearances for Bristol City from January onwards. He has previously spent time in the English second-tier football on loan at Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, and Huddersfield Town, winning promotion to the Premier League with the Terriers in 2017.

The 22-year-old made the switch across London from Charlton to Chelsea in 2013 and contributed to silverware success in the FA Youth Cup, UEFA Youth League, and U21 Premier League.

During his time at the club, he represented England up to U21 level and was an unused substitute for a Premier League game at Swansea City on April 2016 under caretaker boss Guus Hiddink.

Palmer will link up once again with former team-mates Jay Dasilva and Tomas Kalas, who have both made permanent transfers to Bristol City this summer after spending 2018-19 on loan at the Championship club. (ANI)

