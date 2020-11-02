Keita, Matip are back at training for us, says Klopp

Liverpool [UK], November 2 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Naby Keita and Joel Matip are recovering well and the duo has made their way back to the training grounds.

However, the coach also said that Thiago Alcantara is yet to return to full training. Off late, Liverpool has struggled with injuries and the side is looking for options.

Liverpool's centre-back Virgil van Dijk is also out injured. The Dutch defender has been forced to undergo knee ligament injury.



"Naby and Joel trained yesterday [Sunday] with the team, full, Thiago didn't. So, that's the situation. I have really no idea what I do with this information in the moment because yes, they trained, that's good, it's better than if they don't train, but we have to see what we do with it," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying

"We have another day to make these decisions. A lot of players will be on the plane hopefully, and so decisions will be made late, late, late," he added.

Liverpool is currently at the top of Premier League 2020-21 standings with 16 points from seven matches.

The side will next take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 3. After this clash, the side will return to Premier League action on Sunday, November 8 against Manchester City. (ANI)

