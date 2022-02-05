Kerala Blasters FC played well: NorthEast United FC's Khalid Jamil

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 5 (ANI): NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil was dispirited following his team's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL).

KBFC scored two goals in the second half and though Mohamed Irshad scored for the Highlanders late on in added time, it merely acted as a consolation goal.

"They played well. We also played well in the first half and our players also worked very hard, but unfortunately, we conceded goals. We scored the last goal in the last minute, but the other team played well," said Khalid Jamil in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.



"Yes, everybody's working hard and that is a good point. In the remaining matches, we must do well. We have to sit down with our staff and the technical director and solve the problem," he added.

The head coach further said when KBFC's lost one player due to red card but still managed to score the second goal, everyone's morale came down.

"Yes, it was an advantage for us. But they scored the second goal so that is why everyone's morale came down," said the head coach.

This result takes Kerala Blasters FC to second spot in the ISL table, only three points behind table-toppers Hyderabad FC. NorthEast United FC, meanwhile, languish at the foot of the table. (ANI)

