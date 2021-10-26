Kerala Blasters FC unveil third kit for ISL 2021-22 season

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 25 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC have launched their third kit for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

This season, Kerala Blasters intend to follow the theme of the past, the present and the future. While the home kit was a tribute to the 1973 Santhosh Trophy-winning Kerala Team, the away kit was dedicated to the club's vociferous and passionate fans. The third kit illustrates the dreams and aspirations of the youth of Kerala.

A release said that the newly launched all-white jersey is symbolic of a blank canvas. A canvas that depicts the endless possibilities one has, to be whoever and whatever they want to be for. "A canvas that reminds one and all, especially the youth, to persevere and to stay committed to following their dreams," it said.



Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director of Kerala Blasters FC, said the kit will serve as a reminder and inspire the youth in the state to chase their dreams relentlessly

"We at KBFC believe that anyone, through hard work and dedication, can achieve the goals they have set out for themselves. This can sometimes take time, so we hope that this kit will serve as a reminder and inspire the millions of youth in the state to never give up and to chase their dreams relentlessly," he said.

The all-white third kit combines 100 per cent polyester with an ultra-light jacquard structure that is integrated into the front and back of the jersey to enhance fit, mobility and breathability, the release said.

(ANI)

