Kerala Blasters FC's Ivan Vukomanovic expresses happiness on his side reaching ISL finals

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 20 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic is delighted with his team's performance this season that has seen them reach their first Indian Super League (ISL) final in six years.

Joining a team who were in 10th place last season and now, making the top four and reaching the 2021-22 ISL final, the Serbian has taken the Kochi-based outfit back to the top of Indian football.

"Seeing all the disappointments that have happened in previous seasons, I think that this year, we came back with the strength and the force that allowed us to be here today. And we are grateful for that. I think that the boys have been doing a great job since day one and we are so pleased to be here today with you guys. I think that it's a huge achievement for the club after a long period and try to prepare and finish with a beauty. So we hope for the best," said Ivan Vukomanovic in a pre-match press conference, as per the ISL website.



Regarding the fans who will be witnessing the final clash after two years, the head coach said that it will be giving an extra motivation to the players.

"As a former player and now as a coach, we play football for the fans. I think that in the last couple of months playing without the fans was weird. It was not nice playing in empty stadiums. It was not a good feeling. Now the fact that we know we're going to play in front of the fans, it's extra motivation for the players because again, that's what they're playing for," said the head coach.

"As a boy you dream about playing in front of crowds. You dream about playing for your people, your town, your city, defending your colors, your logo on your chest. So tomorrow I think it will be a pleasure because that's the joy of football," he added.

KBFC have been one of the most consistent sides in the league this season and secured their semi-final spot after a victory over Mumbai City FC. But, that set them up against the league stage winners Jamshedpur FC, whom they overcame 2-1 over the two legs. (ANI)

