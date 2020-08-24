Kerala Blasters' parent company partners with Radnicki Belgrade to discover volleyball talents across state

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Blasters Sports Ventures Private Limited (BSVPL), the parent company of Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC), has partnered with three-time Yugoslav Champions, Radnicki Belgrade to discover volleyball talents across Kerala, one of the traditional powerhouses of the game in the country.

It will further bring in technical expertise, training infrastructures, support and international exposure to budding talents from all around the state. The team will participate in the Serbian First Division tournaments.

"We are delighted to join hands with Radnicki Belgrade, a club that has deep roots in volleyball. With well-defined objectives, we have designed an array of activities including cultural exchange programs and coaching masterclasses to benefit the volleyball players in Kerala, as part of our association," Nikhil Bhardwaj, co-owner, Blasters Sports Ventures Private Ltd said in a statement.

Serbia, one of the core teams in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, has a strong legacy in sports, especially Volleyball. The country's women's national volleyball team won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics and were crowned champions of the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, while the men's team won gold at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and a bronze at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

In 2016, the national men's team were Champions of the FIVB World League for the first time. Serbia has also been crowned European champions thrice (2001, 2011, 2019) in the men's category and thrice (2011, 2017, 2019) in the women's category as well, apart from several silver and bronze medals won by both teams in the past.

"Radnicki Belgrade is a club with a rich tradition in one of the most popular sports in Serbia, volleyball. We are honoured and thrilled to partner with Blasters Sports Ventures Private Ltd. on this wonderful project of growing the sport of Volleyball in Kerala. The team at BSVPL is equally committed to sports as us, and we look forward to a long term relationship," said Nikola Biverovic, Sports Director, Radnicki Belgrade, while speaking of the partnership.

"In future, our club will be named Radnicki Blasters, and our athletes-both the first team and academy players, will wear the jersey 'Radnicki Blasters' with great pride and an even bigger responsibility," Biverovic added. (ANI)

