Kerala Blasters will have a much-improved season next year, says Denechandra after extending contract

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 7 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC announced that left-back defender, Denechandra Meitei has extended a three-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old hails from Manipur and was part of the squad playing in season-7 of the ISL. He had joined Kerala Blasters FC on August 5 last year from TRAU F.C. and has since gone onto make 6 appearances for the club.

"I had a very good experience with KBFC in my first season despite the difficult conditions. I am sure we will have a much-improved season next year and I am very happy to have extended my contract with the club. Looking forward to meeting the great fan base of the club soon! Stay safe at home," the Kerala Blasters FC website quoted Denechandra as saying.

Denechandra, who started his football career at the age of 10 playing at a local stadium, got his first taste of professional football with the Manipur football team in the youth nationals.

Following brief stints at Mohun Bagan A.C. and the Sambhalpur Academy in Orissa, he joined the Pune F.C. Academy with whom he won the U19 I-League twice. Denechandra later featured regularly for I-League teams Churchill Brothers, Neroca and Trau, before joining the Blasters.

"Denechandra is physically strong, a solid player for ISL. He needs to improve some angles in his game but he showed a lot of potential last season. I want him to keep wishing to improve and we are here to support him through his journey," said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC. (ANI)