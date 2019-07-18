Representative image
Representative image

Kerela Blasters sign Senegalese player Moustapha Gning

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 09:59 IST

Kochi (Kerela) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) team Kerela Blasters have signed Senegalese midfielder Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning for the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Gning will be joining prominent foreign players -- Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sergio Cidoncha and Gianni Zuiverloon -- in the Kerela franchise.
"I am really excited to be a part of Kerala Blasters and cannot wait to start playing for the team. I appreciate the opportunity and am really curious to know more about Indian football and discover the culture of an amazing state like Kerala. My ultimate goal is to put in my best on the pitch and fight for the goals of the club," the official website of Kerela Blasters quoted Gning as saying.
The 30-year-old Gning made his professional debut for UD Logrones in the 2011-12 season of Spain's domestic football competition. The player spent two years at the club, making 46 appearances.
The Senegalese has represented other Spanish teams such as Sarinena, Amorebieta, Ebro and Lleida Esportiu. He made more than 30 appearances in each of those terms.
Gning's most productive campaign came in the 2014-15 season during which he scored four goals from 30 matches for Amorebieta.
"We are very happy and proud to have signed a player like Moustapha, who is a rock in the midfield. Players like him, who are willing to put in that extra effort are like cement that keeps the team together. Looking forward to working with him," head coach of Kerela Blasters Eelco Schattorie said. (ANI)

