Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League's Player of the Season

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne on Sunday was named as the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 2019-20 Premier League title was won by Liverpool, while Manchester City had finished in second place.

During this particular season, De Bruyne matched the record for most assists in a single campaign by hitting 20.

He equalled the mark set by Arsenal's legend Thierry Henry in the 2002-03 campaign, Goal.com reported.

Premier League fans recognised De Bruyne's achievement by nominating him as the league's outstanding player in a public vote.

Manchester City's De Bruyne defeated the competition from Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, plus Southampton striker Danny Ings, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, and Leicester hitman Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool's defender Virgil van Dijk was named as the Premier League Player of the Season for 2018-19 season, while Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won it after the 2017-18 campaign.

During the 2019-20 season, De Bruyne featured 48 times for Manchester City, scoring 16 times. He has been with City for five campaigns and has a total of 57 goals and 89 assists in 222 appearances for the club.

Manchester City bowed out of the Champions League on Saturday (local time) after facing a 1-3 loss against Lyon in the quarter-finals. (ANI)

