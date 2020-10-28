Kimmich believes Bayern Munich were 'lucky' to secure win against Lokomotiv Moscow

Moscow [Russia], October 28 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich believes that his side was lucky to have won the match against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Bayern Munich registered a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League here on Tuesday.

"I thought Lokomotiv had a great game. They were good in transition, attacking with some fast players. It was not easy in the second half but in the end, we were lucky to come out with the win," Goal.com quoted Kimmich as saying.



Leon Goretzka scored the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute but the opponents managed to level the scores with the help of Anton Miranchuk's strike in the 70th minute.

However, Kimmich netted a goal in the 79th minute to seal the win for Bayern Munich.

Kimmich said it was a "hard-fought" victory for the team.

"[It was] a really hard-fought victory. We didn't play badly, but we should have finished it off earlier. We scored quite early on, almost from nothing, but didn't really have a clear chance to get the second, especially after the break. They had some dangerous counters, but in the end we are happy to win despite not being at our best," he said. (ANI)

