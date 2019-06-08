Indian footballer Farukh Choudhary in action against Thailand in King's Cup (Photo/ Indian Football Twitter)
Indian footballer Farukh Choudhary in action against Thailand in King's Cup (Photo/ Indian Football Twitter)

King's Cup: India defeats Thailand 1-0

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:16 IST

Buriram [Thailand], June 8 (ANI): India defeated Thailand 1-0 in the King's Cup on Saturday at Chang Arena in Buriram in Thailand.
This win is the Indian's new coach Igor Stimac's first win since his appointment. As a result of this win, the Blue Tigers finished third in the 2019 King's Cup. Thailand failed to avenge their 4-1 defeat from the Asian Cup and now have lost both games against India in 2019.
The match got off to scratchy start from both the sides. Both the teams were looking to make the first move both defence of both India and Thailand was up to the mark.
Finally, the deadlock was broken by India as Anirudh Thapa scored for the Blue Tigers in the 17th minute.
In the 22nd minute, Teerasil Dangda scored for Thailand but the goal was disallowed by the match officials. Teerasil scored but the linesman raised the flag for offside.
At the end of the half time, India was able to maintain a 1-0 lead over Thailand.
As the action after first-half resumed, Thailand was seen looking for attacking moves to get the equaliser.
India's midfield intensity dropped off a bit in the second half. Raynier Fernandes and Amarjit Singh remained silent as Thailand played around with the ball.
Thailand was not able to convert their chances into goals in the second half, even though India kept on making lapses with the ball.
The Blue Tigers were seen doing time-wasting as Adil Khan took an eternity to get going as the crowd jeered him.
Four extra minutes were added on after the completion of 90 minutes, but Thailand failed to score, giving India a 1-0 win. (ANI)
India had lost their opening match of the King's Cup 3-1 against Curacao. In that match, Sunil Chhetri became the highest capped international player (109 matches) for the Blue Tigers. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:32 IST

I'm not in the team to make runs, says Nathan Coulter-Nile

Dubai [UAE], Jun 8 (ANI): Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, whose crucial knock of 92 runs after the top-order collapse that helped his team beat West Indies on Thursday, said on Saturday said that he is not in the team to make runs and will not be surprised if he is dropped from the next ma

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:29 IST

ICC should reconsider its stand on Dhoni's 'Balidan' badge: Rajiv Shukla

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla on Saturday said the International Cricket Council (ICC) should reconsider its stand regarding the army insignia worn by MS Dhoni on his wicket-keeping gloves in the World Cup match between India and South Africa on June

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:01 IST

We will go by ICC norms: CoA cheif Vinod Rai on Dhoni's glove controversy

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A day after supporting its wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for wearing a military insignia during an international match, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Saturday said that there is no question of breaking the International Cricket Council's (ICC)

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:24 IST

Stoinis can have a big impact on this World Cup: Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], June 8 (ANI): Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting is impressed with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' ability to bowl overs at the death and expressed his confidence that the all-rounder can have a big impact on this World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:17 IST

Spain in contact with Luis Enrique despite his continued absence

Leeds [UK], June 8 (ANI): Spain assistant coach Robert Moreno revealed that head coach Luis Enrique was in constant touch with him during Spain's 4-1 win against the Faroe Islands on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:47 IST

Morgan feels that Bangladesh have lot of potential

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): England are all set to take on Bangladesh for their third match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and skipper Eoin Morgan is in no way under-estimating the Bangladesh side saying that they have 'huge amount of potential'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:13 IST

Ponting seeks answers from batsmen after Australia's top-order...

Melbourne [Australia], June 8 (ANI): Despite Australia registering a 15-run win, there was no doubt that the West Indies dismantled the Australian batsmen with their brutal bouncers. After looking at the way batsmen tackled Windies bowling attack, Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting is looking for

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:57 IST

Bangladesh have strong squad, says Plunkett ahead of clash

Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI): Bangladesh overpowering South Africa has not shocked England pacer Liam Plunkett as he believes that Bangladesh have a 'strong squad'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard for five years

Madrid [Spain], Jun 8 (ANI): Real Madrid have agreed on a deal to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard for a five-year term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 03:05 IST

ICC's statement to BCCI clarifies matter: Manu Sawhney on...

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney on Friday refused to comment further on the 'Balidan badge' row, stating that the cricket governing body's statement to BCCI 'clarifies the matter'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:33 IST

6 players making international debut is major development, says Isac Doru

Buriram [Thailand], June 7 (ANI): AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru on Friday said that six players making international debut is a major development despite Indian men's senior national team suffering a 1-3 defeat against Curacao in the King's Cup in Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 21:46 IST

ICC turns down BCCI request, Dhoni can't sport 'Balidan badge'

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI): ICC on Friday turned down the BCCI's request to allow MS Dhoni to continue wearing the army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves.

Read More
iocl