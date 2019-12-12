Kingsley Coman sustains knee injury

Munich [Germany], Dec 12 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman will be out of action for an indefinite time after sustaining an injury on his left knee.

The France international left the field in the 27th minute during club's clash against Tottenham in Champions League on Thursday.

"FC Bayern will have to do without Kingsley Coman for the time being after the France international was forced off in the 27th minute of the Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur," the club said in a statement.

"The diagnosis from club doctor Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt late on Wednesday night revealed a capsule tear in the left knee. Coman also pulled his biceps tendon and jarred the knee joint. The knee will be immobilised for a while with a splint," it added.

Bayern Munich secured a 3-1 win over Tottenham. The club won all their six group stage matches in the competition and finished on the top of Group B with 18 points. Interestingly, it is the only club to have won all their clashes.

Coman scored the opening goal of the match in the 14th minute but Ryan Sessegnon scored an equaliser after six minutes. However, Bayern Munich again took a one-goal lead with the help of Thomas Muller's strike.

Philippe Coutinho then consolidated their lead, scoring a goal in the 64th minute.

Tottenham also managed to secure their spot in the last 16 of the competition despite the defeat as they finished second with 10 points. (ANI)

