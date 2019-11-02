Sport Minister Kiren Rijiju and Praful Patel unveiling official emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 (Photo/ FIFA Women's World Cup Twitter)
Kiren Rijiju, Praful Patel unveil official emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:34 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The official emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 was unveiled in the presence of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel at the Gateway of India here on Saturday.
The unveiling event was also attended by Sarai Bareman, Chief Women's Football Officer, FIFA, and Roma Khanna, Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee (LOC).
"The joyful design combines dynamic and colourful elements from both the natural world and Indian culture. The bright blue waves of the base reach up along the form of the trophy towards the paisley flourish crowning the design. The droplet frames a ball made from a marigold flower, a celebratory symbol of growth and development befitting a youth competition," FIFA said in a statement.
The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will commence from November 2 and will conclude on November 21.
Rijiju said football cannot be overlooked if they want to create sports culture in India.
"I have two objectives, one is to make this event most successful and second is to take that as an opportunity to create football culture in India," said Rijiju.'
"...When I talk about creating a sports culture in India, we cannot overlook football. Being the most popular sport on this planet, football has to be a priority. Football culture is being developed now but what we require is to take it to a new level," he added.
Patel, who is also a FIFA Council member and LOC Chairman, said hosting the U-17 women's World Cup is a big step for India football as well as for women's football in India.
"It is incredibly important. I would say it is a big step for Indian football and women's football in India to be hosting a World Cup. I think for Indian football, we are being recognised globally and India is being taken seriously," said Patel.
"Also, I must acknowledge the role of FIFA, whenever I have been talking to the president and to all the senior members in FIFA, they always said that India needs to be on the global stage," added Patel. (ANI)

