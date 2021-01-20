Klaas-Jan Huntelaar returns to Schalke, signs contract until end of season

Gelsenkirchen [Germany], January 20 (ANI): Schalke on Tuesday announced that Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has returned to the club and signed a contract that runs until the end of the season.

"After leaving the club for Ajax Amsterdam back in 2017, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has rejoined FC Schalke 04. The Dutch striker signed a contract until the end of the season on Tuesday (19/1) and he will wear the number 21. Both clubs agreed to keep the details of the deal undisclosed," the club said in a statement.

Huntelaar played for the Royal Blues from 2010 until 2017 when he returned to Ajax after his contract had expired. In 240 competitive appearances for the Royal Blues, the former Netherlands international scored 126 goals and set up 35. In 2011, Huntelaar won the DFB-Pokal with Schalke.



Schalke is currently the bottom-placed club on the Bundesliga standings and Huntelaar said he is focused to help the club climb up the table.

"We need to win games and score goals to climb up the table. I want to play my part in the club staying up. Schalke belongs in the Bundesliga and it's our responsibility to make sure that we stay here," the club's official website quoted Huntelaar as saying.

Schalke are preparing to take on FC Koln in Bundesliga, slated to take place on Wednesday. (ANI)

