Klopp admits making 'wrong evaluation' of Sadio Mane

Leeds [UK], Dec 10 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted making a 'wrong evaluation' of Sadio Mane when he was in charge at Borussia Dortmund.

"No, it was simply a wrong evaluation of my side. I thought at that time that it was a lot of pressure on Dortmund and this transfer it had to be right," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Before taking responsibility of Liverpool, Klopp managed Borussia Dortmund and had the opportunity to sign the Senegalese international but decided not to.

Mane has been brilliant at Liverpool as he scored 22 goals in the Premier League last season and is continuing the same form this season.

Klopp then confessed it was not the only wrong decision he has ever taken.

"It is not the only wrong decision I have made, this one I could correct some years later," he said.

Liverpool have been on a sublime form this season as they top the Premier League points table with 46 points, eight points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City. (ANI)

