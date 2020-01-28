Klopp anticipating 'big fight' against West Ham United

Liverpool [UK], Jan 28 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is anticipating a "big fight" against West Ham United as he feels his opponents will "fight with all they have".

"West Ham fights for staying in the league and that is what it looks like. It will be a big fight, they will fight with all they have," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool hold the top spot on Premier League table with 67 points while the struggling West Ham United are placed on the 17th position.

Liverpool have not faced even a single defeat in the Premier League this season and will be aiming to maintain their form.

However, Klopp is not underestimating his opponents and believes it will be a tough clash.

"It will just be a tough one, 100 per cent. But we have to do what we have to do. We have to fight as well. We have to keep up, if not set the intensity level and do some smart things with possession as well. That is a big challenge," he said.

"They have counter-attacking threats -- Antonio, Lanzini, whoever can play, I am not 100 per cent sure. It will be tough but that's what the Premier League is about," Klopp added.

Liverpool will take on West Ham United on January 30. (ANI)

