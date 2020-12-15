Klopp credits Mourinho for turning Tottenham into 'result machine'

Liverpool [UK], December 15 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Tottenham have been "very impressive" this season and credited Jose Mourinho for turning his side into a "result machine".

Liverpool are placed in the second position on the Premier League table, only behind Tottenham, who are ahead on the basis of goal difference. The two teams are currently preparing to face each other in the competition.

"I'm not surprised because that's the world we are living in. You are very successful until yesterday probably; if you cannot prove that today then people go for you. That's how it is. I don't think he was surprised. But he showed comeback - if it was a comeback, I don't know - skills," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.



"Very impressive, very impressive what he did now at Tottenham. The way they play this year is really good. He turned them into a result machine. They got results, they have good performances, if they are not on their top, they still win. They defend collectively, all this kind of stuff. So, very impressive," he added.

No team is currently dominating the table as the fifth-placed Chelsea are also not too far behind Tottenham and Liverpool. Chelsea have 22 points while Liverpool and Tottenham have amassed 25 from 12 games.

When asked about the congestion in the top half of the table and if it will be a close title race, Klopp said: "It looks like but I don't know how it will be in February, March, April, May. I don't know. But at the moment it looks like."

Liverpool and Tottenham will lock horns in the Premier League on Thursday. (ANI)

