Klopp elated by Oxlade-Chamberlain's imminent Liverpool return

Liverpool [UK], December 12 (ANI): Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is elated about the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as he believes that the midfielder will be an 'energy-giver' to the squad.

Alex has not featured at all for the Reds this term after damaging his knee during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria back in August.

But the 27-year-old is now closing in on a first-team return. Oxlade-Chamberlain has trained fully this week, and could even be in contention to feature in Sunday's Premier League trip to Fulham.



"The moment when Ox joins parts of team training, then everyone gets the benefit. That's the way he is. You don't know you've missed him because he's not been there for a long time, but when he comes into the gym with the players, they realise it's much better when he's here. He's an energy-giver," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"If an LFC supporter forgot how good Ox is, then ... well, my English is not good enough to explain that. I think we have enough opportunities to watch on social media or YouTube to see!

"I'm just happy that he's here again; the speed, the technique, the combination, right foot, left foot. He can play different positions, score goals. When he is finally back, and I don't know if this weekend or next weekend is the case, then it's a big plus for us," he added.

Liverpool welcomed Alisson Becker return to training on Friday. The goalkeeper missed the Reds' previous three matches through injury but could be back between the posts at Craven Cottage, confirmed Klopp.

Liverpool will take on Fulham in the Premier League clash on Sunday. (ANI)

