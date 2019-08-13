Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian

Klopp expresses confidence in Adrian's ability

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:33 IST

Liverpool [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no doubt on the abilities of Adrian, who will the club's goalkeeper till Alisson Becker's recovers from injury.
Adrian made his debut in the club when he replaced Becker in the first half after the latter suffered a calf injury during club's Premier League match against Norwich City. Liverpool registered a 4-1 win over Norwich City in the match.
"I'm not worried at all about how he will do it in the long term, but in the short term the problem is just that he came here with no club when we signed him. We don't have to talk too much about it, that's what the experience is for," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.
"He looked very good and very sharp from the first session he had with us but of course now we need to be careful [and] pack him in cotton wool pretty much," he added.
Klopp said they want to keep the 32-year-old 'match fit' every day.
"We cannot now do the hardest training with him every day and stuff like this, we have to make him match fit every day, that's how it is. So that's what we try and then he will be fine," Klopp said.
"He's a really, really good goalie and a really good person and since he was in he looked really well, and that's it," he added. (ANI)

