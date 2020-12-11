Klopp lauds 'exceptional' Salah after player's record-breaking show

Herning [Denmark], December 10 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on "absolutely exceptional player" Mohamed Salah, who became the club's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League.

Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland in the Champions League here on Wednesday. Salah scored the opening goal of the match to take his tally to 22 goals for the Reds in the Champions League.

With this, Salah went past the record of former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, who had scored 21 goals for the club in the Champions League. Salah's goal, which came just 55 seconds into the match, also ended up being Liverpool's quickest-ever Champions League goal.



"I'm not sure! [It's] one record after the other. I didn't know that he could break this record tonight but I'm pretty sure he is proud of that. He should be. Exceptional player, absolutely exceptional player. Since we worked together obviously a lot of things clicked really for all of us. He helps the team massively and he knows and appreciates the help of the team as well," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"If we would have only Mo, even the incredible number of goals he got would not have been enough to be as successful as we were so thank God others scored a lot of goals as well. That made this team pretty successful but that Mo is a very exceptional player -- I think nobody doubted it, but if you need numbers to prove it then he delivers that as well," he added.

For Midtjylland, Alexander Scholz converted a penalty in the 62nd minute which levelled the scores and the match concluded on the same.

The Reds topped Group D with 13 points from six matches, while Atalanta finished in the second spot with 11 points. Liverpool is currently at the second spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings and the side will next take on Fulham on Sunday. (ANI)

