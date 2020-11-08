Klopp lays out roadmap for Liverpool in order to beat Manchester City

Liverpool [UK], November 8 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his players must be ready to embrace the challenge of facing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium later today.

Liverpool had won the Premier League 2019-20 season, and the defending champions will clash against Manchester City later today.

City won 4-0 when the sides last met back in July, shortly after Liverpool had been crowned league champions for the 2019-20 season.

"If you are not 100 per cent focused on the game against City, you will lose big. I am not sure I needed that game as proof, but that is 100 per cent the case. It was the first time we won the league, so I had no idea how to prepare the next game to be honest. I didn't want to overdo it like 'boys forget what happened three days ago, now let's show the whole world against City' blah, blah, blah," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.



"I know my boys wanted to win that game, but we were not as focused as we usually are in these games. We still played some good football that night but unfortunately we didn't score and they scored four times. But let me say it like this, it was not the most heavy defeat in my life," he added.

Klopp's record against Guardiola is a good one across all competitions. Of all the managers to have faced Guardiola six times or more, Klopp is the only one to have won more games than he has lost.

"We should meet much more often then, eh? No, I'm happy that we don't, to be honest. I'm not aware of records, but I know that we met from time to time and that we didn't lose all of the games. But I know that every game was incredibly difficult, incredibly difficult. They are very intense, and that is the only thing I am concerned about, not how we played in the last games," said Klopp.

"We need to be ready to compete in this game, and for that you need to have close-to-perfect organisation, and you need to be really brave, play your own football and cause them problems as well," he added.

Liverpool is currently in the second spot in the Premier League standings while Manchester City is in the 12th spot with 11 points. (ANI)

