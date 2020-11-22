Klopp plays down speculation of him coaching Germany

Liverpool [UK], November 22 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is not interested in replacing Joachim Low as the coach of Germany's national team.

Klopp, however, stressed that he might consider the job of coaching Germany once his stint as Liverpool manager comes to an end.

Ever since Germany was defeated 6-0 by Spain in the Nations League, there has been speculation regarding Joachin's future with the German side.

"Wow, I thought that is one of the questions I answered most often in my life! In the future, maybe. Now? No. I have no time, I have a job - a pretty intense job by the way! I am not sure if anyone asked for me or whatever, but if they do not know, I have a job at Liverpool. And even though the weather is bad again, I like it," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"I am responsible for a lot of things here, so I will not go and search for another challenge. I have enough challenges after waking up in the morning," he added.



Klopp's deal at Liverpool runs until 2024 and this means that he and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will continue to battle in the coming seasons.

Earlier this week, Guardiola had signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City.

"Pep signed a new contract because of me? I love it! I am happy Pep signed a new contract, but I am a little bit afraid that it will not be Guardiola against Klopp or something like that for the next few years," said Klopp.

"It looks like Frank Lampard and Chelsea are building a proper team, Man United will not stay where they are without trying, and Arsenal will do the same. Tottenham look really dangerous this year, Leicester is obviously really good, and 100 per cent Wolves will not settle. I watch a lot of football, and I see the steps they make. That's a threat for all of us. But I am happy that Pep stays with me for longer," he added.

Liverpool is currently in the fourth position in the Premier League with 17 points from eight matches.

The side will take on Leicester City later today in the Premier League. (ANI)

