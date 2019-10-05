India men's football team coach Igor Stimac
India men's football team coach Igor Stimac

Kolkata is the 'Mecca of Indian Football', says Igor Stimac

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:45 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): As India gears up to face Bangladesh in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Blue Tigers' coach Igor Stimac on Saturday hailed Kolkata as the 'Mecca of Indian Football' and said that the team is looking forward to playing the match in the city.
"I can say we are very happy to go back to Kolkata. It is the 'Mecca of Indian Football.' I can see the excitement amongst the players about playing in Kolkata. I have been told that ticket sales are going at a great rate, and there might be 60-65 thousand people on 15th," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.
Stimac also gave insights on how the team is preparing ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Bangladesh in the tournament.

"We have started working yesterday. We will have eleven training sessions, and a friendly match against Northeast United FC on Wednesday (October 9, 2019). We are happy to be back here where we got fantastic support (against Oman). We wanted to come back here to appreciate the local fans," Stimac said.
The Blue Tigers are currently undergoing a ten-day preparatory camp in Guwahati and the side is scheduled to reach Kolkata on October 13 two days prior to the match against Bangladesh.
On the other hand, Bangladesh lost against Afghanistan in their tournament opener and they are scheduled to host Qatar in their next World Cup Qualifier match on October 10.
"We respect Bangladesh as a team. We are aware of the difficulties that we are going to face, and we are working on them. We need to attack for 90 minutes to break two defensive blocks of Bangladesh. They are a good side who try to cover, and close the midfield," Stimac said.
India takes on Bangladesh on October 15 at the Salt Lake Stadium. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:29 IST

First ever NBA match in India, a historic day for India-USA...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the first-ever NBA match in the country as a historic moment for India-US relations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:20 IST

Lot to learn from Rohit Sharma, says Pujara

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After playing a knock of 81 runs on day four of the first Test against South Africa, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said that a Test batsman who wants to feature in limited-overs can learn a lot from Rohit Sharma.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:39 IST

Indian batsmen played our spinners really well, says Vernon Philander

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After India set a target of 395 in the first Test, South Africa pacer Vernon Philander on Saturday lauded the Indian batting lineup, saying that the side tackled Proteas' spinners really well.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:16 IST

Gambhir lauds Rohit Sharma's second ton in first Test match

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lauded Rohit Sharma in a series of tweets after the right-handed batsman smashed his second hundred in the ongoing Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:11 IST

Gambhir lauds Rohit Sharma's second ton in first Test match

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lauded Rohit Sharma in a series of tweets after the right-handed batsman smashed his second hundred in the ongoing Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:49 IST

Vizag Test: Rohit, Pujara put India on top on day four

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Rohit Sharma and Chesteshwar Pujara's knock of 127 and 81 respectively in the second innings put India on top on day four of the first Test match against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:17 IST

I am not done yet, says Jason Behrendorff

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 5 (ANI): After suffering from back stress fracture during a recent match in England, Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff has said he will put his best efforts to revamp his career.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:50 IST

JioTV to broadcast NBA games live

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): NBA India Games 2019 will be broadcast live on JioTv mobile application.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:25 IST

Hardik Pandya undergoes lower-back surgery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that Hardik Pandya underwent a lower-back surgery in London.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:17 IST

Rohit Sharma second Indian opener to score centuries in both...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the second Indian opener to score two centuries in both the innings of a Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:46 IST

Really happy after qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Avinash Sable

Doha [Qatar], Oct 5 (ANI): India's Avinash Sable, who qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in men's 3000m steeplechase event, is ecstatic on achieving the feat, for which he worked "really hard."

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:39 IST

Stokes reveals Rohit and Virat's abusive connection!

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After Rohit Sharma had a momentary abusive outburst over Cheteshwar Pujara during the ongoing test match between India and South Africa, England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday came out with a witty tweet drawing comparisons between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Sha

Read More
iocl