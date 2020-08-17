Kostas' signing shows what we are looking for: Jurgen Klopp

Salzburg [Austria], Aug 17 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels defender Kostas Tsimikas is the right signing for the club and said it "shows what we are looking for".

Tsimikas completed his switch to Liverpool from Olympiacos last week and has linked up with his new teammates at their pre-season training camp in Austria.

"Kostas is a signing which just shows what we are looking for, what we need. I think the left-back position was now not a position where the people out there would have thought, 'We need another player' and stuff like this," Klopp told club's website.

"It worked out pretty well, Millie played there from time to time but we cannot take any risk or we should take as less risk as possible. Our full-backs in the way we play are so important with the skills they have, the speed they have, the crosses they bring in and stuff like this," he added.

The 24-year-old Greece international, capped three times by his country, made his senior debut for Olympiacos in December 2015. He went on to make 86 appearances for the Greek side in all competitions.

"When I saw Kostas the first time, I thought, 'Is it possible to get somebody like him?' Meanwhile, he's not the most experienced player because he started a little bit later with a proper career. But in the last two or three years, he's really right on track and then has started building his career obviously," the Reds boss said.

"Then we had a conversation and he was very, very positive about this, knowing that we have already a world-class full-back - but that's exactly what you try to have," he added.

The Premier League's 2020-21 season will start from September 12. The 29th campaign was originally due to begin on August 8 but coronavirus has impacted the football calendar; the new season will commence just six weeks after the completion of 2019-20 season. (ANI)

