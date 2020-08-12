Kostas Tsimikas signs long-term contract with Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Liverpool on Monday announced that Kostas Tsimikas has signed a long-term contract with the club, making a move from Olympiacos.

"Liverpool FC have completed the signing of left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos on a long-term contract," the club said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Greece international, capped three times by his country, made his senior debut for Olympiacos in December 2015. He went on to make 86 appearances for the Greek side in all competitions.

Tsimikas said he is "very happy" and termed Liverpool the "biggest club in the world".

"I'm very happy, I'm very proud to be here. For me, [it's] the biggest club in the world. It's an honour to be here and I will give my best," the club's official website quoted Tsimikas as saying.

"The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through. With a lot of work and focus on what I do and what the coach wants, and every day working hard in training, I can be on the highest level," he added.

The defender will wear the No.21 shirt for Liverpool. (ANI)

