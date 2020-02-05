Kylian Mbappe can become one of the best players in history: Neymar

Zurich [Switzerland], Feb 5 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar heaped praised on teammate Kylian Mbappe saying that the France international has the potential of becoming one of the best players in history.

"Kylian is a phenomenon. He has the potential to become one of the best players in history. To have him as a team-mate is a huge honour. We understand one another very well on the pitch and off it too. I love him!" FIFA.com quoted Neymar as saying.

Neymar also feels that Brazil's team is 'very strong' and is very optimistic about their chances in the World Cup Qatar 2022.

"We are very strong. The squad is more experienced, even though we have some youngsters. We have players who have been at two World Cups, like me for example. We've won, we've lost, we've had many positive and negative experiences, and we can help the youngsters with our experience," he said.

"Moreover, the coaching staff, unlike in previous years, has remained the same. This continuity will facilitate our work and enhance our chances [at Qatar 2022]. I'm very optimistic about the Selecao's future," Neymar added. (ANI)

