Kylian Mbappe tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and French footballer, Kylian Mbappe, has tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, the player will miss France's clash against Croatia in the ongoing Nations League.

French Team took to Twitter and wrote: "Kylian Mbappe will miss the game against Croatia. His COVID-19 test - carried out by UEFA this morning - was positive, and he was isolated from the rest of the squad."

France are scheduled to take on Croatia on Wednesday.

Last week, PSG had confirmed three new coronavirus cases which took the total number of cases in the club to six as they had already announced three cases before that.

"The latest tests for PCR SarsCoV2 carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain first team confirmed three new positive cases. The players are following the appropriate health measures," the club had said in a statement. (ANI)

