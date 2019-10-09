France striker Kylian Mbappe
France striker Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe to miss France's Euro qualifying matches

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:03 IST

Paris [France], Oct 9 (ANI): Striker Kylian Mbappe will miss France's Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Iceland and Turkey due to an injury, the France Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday (local time).
"After having spoken with the player, who was following a protocol of recovery since Monday, and Franck Le Gall, the doctor of the French team, France manager Didier Deschamps decided to return the player to his club, Paris Saint-Germain," France Football Federation said in a statement.
Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea has been named as Mbappe's replacement in the squad and he is expected to report at the team's camp later today.
Mbappe has already missed one month of football action due to a hamstring injury.
The striker had made his return from that injury on September 28 this year against Bordeaux. But the 20-year-old ended up suffering another injury and as a result, he had to miss PSG's match against Angers on Saturday.
Despite the injury, Mbappe was called into France's squad for the qualifying matches but the striker is now all set to miss more matches.
He has played four matches in all competitions for PSG this season and has managed to score two goals.
The defending Ligue 1 champions (PSG) are once again on top of the French league, sitting two points ahead of second-place Nantes. (ANI)

