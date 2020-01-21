LA Galaxy signs Javier Hernandez

Los Angeles [US], Jan 21 (ANI): Footballer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez on Tuesday signed a contract with American football club LA Galaxy.

The 31-year-old will join LA Galaxy as a substitute for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left the club and joined AC Milan.

Acknowledging the development, LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said in an official statement, "Javier has consistently scored goals in top leagues throughout the world and has been his country's most successful player over the last decade,".

"He is a competitor who has proven success at the highest level and has scored the most goals ever of one of the best teams in Concacaf. We think he can be one of Major League Soccer's best attacking threats and help our team in multiple ways. We are excited to bring Javier to Los Angeles and we look forward to him representing this city and our fans as a member of the LA Galaxy," he added.

Hernandez began his career with Chivas Guadalajara. He has also represented Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, and Sevilla. He is also Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer. (ANI)

