La Liga: Barcelona suffer COVID outbreak as Dembele, Umtiti, Gavi also test positive

Barcelona [Spain], December 29 (ANI): FC Barcelona footballers Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday.

The FCB players are currently in good health and self-isolating at home and the Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities.

The three players join left-back Jordi Alba, center-back Clement Lenglent and defender Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week for the La Liga side.



"The footballers O. Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests on the squad. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," FC Barcelona in a statement said.

Notably, Sergio Roberto is also out after having surgery on a thigh problem, Memphis Depay is nursing his hamstring injury, full-back Sergino Dest has been struggling with an adductor issue and Sergio Busquets is suspended.

Barca head coach Xavi will now face a selection dilemma when La Liga resume this weekend, as 10 players are out through a combination of COVID-19, injury and suspension.

Barcelona is currently seventh in the La Liga and will travel to Real Mallorca (15th) on Sunday. (ANI)

