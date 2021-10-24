La Liga: Goals from Alba, Vazquez help Real Madrid defeat Barca in El Clasico

Barcelona [Spain], October 24 (ANI): David Alba and Lucas Vazquez goals' helped Real Madrid defeat Barcelona in the La Liga on Sunday here at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 on Sunday to consolidate its position at the top of La Liga standings with 20 points from nine games.

Madrid now is level with second-placed Sevilla on points, but is ahead in the standings on the basis of goal difference.

Alba registered a goal for Real Madrid in the 32nd minute of the game. Madrid doubled its lead through Lucas Vazquez.

Sergio Aguero pegged one goal back for Barcelona, but it was not enough to hand his side the victory.

Real Madrid will next lock horns against Osasuna on Wednesday while Barcelona will square off against Rayo Vallecano on the same day. (ANI)