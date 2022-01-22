La Liga: Real Betis rout Espanyol to stay in 3rd place

Barcelona [Spain], January 22 (ANI): Real Betis continued their red-hot form on Friday as they thumped Espanyol 4-1 at RCDE Stadium to strengthen the hold at the third spot in the La Liga table.

With this win, Betis has now 40 points in the 22 matches while defending champions Atletico, who are at fourth position on the table, has 33 points in the 20 games

In spite of trailing in the beginning, the Betis finished a fantastic comeback, showing great strength as a group. Borja Iglesias scored a brace, while Guido Rodriguez and Willian Jose also wrote their names on the score sheet.



Just before the first 15 minutes, De Tomas found the net for the hosts. Real Betis reacted well as they managed to draw level the match from the penalty spot. Borja Iglesias sent the ball to the top corner. Five minutes later, Fekir delivered a corner kick and Guido Rodriguez head the ball in, giving the visitors lead.

In the second half, the team continued with the momentum. Eight minutes after the break Borja Iglesias found the net following an exquisite assist from Canales.

For the fourth goal, Fekir gave a great pass and Willian Jose finished in style. (ANI)

