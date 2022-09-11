La Liga: Real Madrid clinch 4-1 win over Mallorca, go on top of table

Madrid [Spain], September 11 (ANI): Real Madrid came from behind to clinch a 4-1 win over Mallorca in their La Liga match at Bernabeu on Sunday, continuing their unbeaten run in the season.

With this victory, Real Madrid has taken the top spot in the table with 15 points and five wins in five matches. Barcelona is placed at number two with 13 points and four wins in five matches.

Vedat Muriqi sent the home crowd into silence after netting the ball into the goal in 35th minute. Denied by Thibaut Courtois during the opening 40 seconds, Vedat headed in unmarked at the back post after 35 minutes to give his side a 1-0 lead.



However, Federico Valverde delivered at the half-time to make things even, firing a left-footed shoot from edge of the box. Vinicius Junior doubled the lead with a 72th minute goal.

Antonio Rudiger made it 1-3 in favour of the hosts.

After the full time, Rodrygo, capped off a delightful run with a goal, making it 1-4 for Real Madrid.

Though the home side missed injured star Karim Benzema in attack during a poor first half, the second half goals made up for his absence big time. (ANI)

