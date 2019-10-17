Camp Nou Stadium
Camp Nou Stadium

La Liga requests to move 'El Clasico' from Barcelona due to Catalan protests

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:41 IST

Atlanta [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Spanish football league La Liga has requested the Royal Spanish Football Federation to move the upcoming El Clasico match from Barcelona to Madrid due to the ongoing Catalan protests.
'El Clasico' is a name given to the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The game between both sides is scheduled to be played at Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium on October 26.
But looking at the ongoing protests which have turned violent on occasions, the Spanish league has asked for the clash to be relocated at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
"We have requested the competitions committee of the Spanish Football Federation to meet and change the location of El Clasico to Madrid because of exceptional circumstances beyond our control," CNN quoted a La Liga spokesperson as saying.
This request from La Liga officials comes after the imprisonment of nine Catalan independence leaders, who have received prison sentences of between nine and 13 years for their part in a failed 2017 attempt to split from Spain.
Barcelona also issued a statement regarding the imprisonment of the leaders and tweeted: "Prison is not the solution".

If the match is moved from Barcelona, it would mean that the reverse El Clasico, scheduled for March 1, will be played in Barcelona rather than Madrid.
In La Liga, Real Madrid is currently placed at the top of the table. Barcelona is positioned at the second place. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:01 IST

'Rules changed to accommodate Mary Kom': Nikhat Zareen asks...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Boxer Nikhat Zareen on Thursday wrote a letter to the Sports Ministry asking the body to give her a "fair" chance to contest the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She also stated that rules were bent to give Mary Kom a direct entry into the global games.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:18 IST

Injured Aiden Markram ruled out of third Test against India

Cape Town [South Africa], Oct 17 (ANI): South Africa cricketer Aiden Markram on Thursday was ruled out of the third Test against India due to an injury to his right wrist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:42 IST

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold enters Guinness World Records book

Liverpool [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Liverpool's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has forged his name into the Guinness World Records book after the most number of assists by a defender in a single season of Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:38 IST

Australian women's cricket team bags 'A- Team of the Year' award

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 17 (ANI): Australian women's cricket team was named 'A- Team of the Year' at the annual Women's Health Women in Sport Awards here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:14 IST

La Liga is more important than Champions League: Lionel Messi

Leeds [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): With footballers regularly being asked about the importance of La Liga and Championships League, Argentine striker Lionel Messi has put forward his opinion, saying that La Liga is more important than Champions League as it allows the side to be competitive in European tournam

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:58 IST

Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at South Africa's cricket team!

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As South Africa struggles to show spirited performance against India in the ongoing three-match Test series, spinner Harbhajan Singh took a dig at the Proteas' batting lineup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:02 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes Anil Kumble on his 49th birthday!

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble celebrates his 49th birthday today, wishes continue to pour in for 'Jumbo'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:25 IST

Gus Logie appointed interim head coach of West Indies women's team

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 17 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday (local time) announced the appointment of Gus Logie as the new interim head coach of West Indies women's team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:53 IST

Disgusting to hear or see players getting discriminated:...

Leeds [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): England and Chelsea's young player Callum Hudson-Odoi has said that it is disgusting to hear or see players getting discriminated against on a football pitch.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:22 IST

Amul dedicates cool topical ad for Sourav Ganguly over becoming...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As many people continue to express joy over former India skipper, Sourav Ganguly becoming the new BCCI President, Amul India has dedicated a doodle to congratulate the ex-skipper and called him 'The new President-elect'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:06 IST

David de Gea and Paul Pogba to miss Manchester's United next match

Manchester [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Goalkeeper David De Gea and midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United's next Premier League match against Liverpool, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:03 IST

Twitterverse laud Virender Sehwag for training children of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Netizen lauded Indian opener Virender Sehwag for training children of Pulwama Bravehearts in his school.

Read More
iocl