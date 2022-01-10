La Liga: Sevilla edge Getafe to keep pressure on Real Madrid, Atletico play four-goal draw with Villarreal

Madrid [Spain], January 10 (ANI): Sevilla kept the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday by edging Getafe 1-0, while Atletico Madrid had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Rafa Mir's goal in the 22nd minute past David Soria sealed the home team's fate as they reduced the gap with Madrid to five points, with Sevilla owning a game in hand. Madrid thrashed Valencia 4-1 on Saturday.



At Mestalla Stadium on January 20, Sevilla will have the chance to reduce the points difference to two by beating Valencia.

At the Estadio de la Ceramica, Atleti and Villarreal drew 2-2 in a spectacular clash as Angel Correa and Geoffrey Kondogbia- who was later sent off - scored goals for the Madrid-based team while Oblak saved a penalty. Alberto Moreno and Pau Torres struck for the Yellow Submarine.

With this draw, the Rojiblancos move ahead of Real Sociedad and slip into the top four, missing the chance to open up some real daylight. (ANI)

