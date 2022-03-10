La Liga: There is still time to turn things around, says Levante's Martin Caceres

Madrid [Spain], March 10 (ANI): Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres shared his thoughts on the club's recent form and what motivated him to be a part of La Liga side Levante UD club.

Caceres also said that after spending "a whole era in Italian football" he is pleased to be in La Liga and added that the football in Spain is "so entertaining".

"I'd spent a whole era in Italian football. I needed a change of air, some new motivation and the chance of coming to Levante came up. I talked to Quico, the president and also with Alessio. The call with the gaffer was important, it wasn't the reason I came but I was impressed by the fact that he spoke to me in person. And well, here I am now and very happy to back in La Liga because it's such a competitive championship and the football here is so entertaining," said Martin Caceres.



Speaking about the club's predicament, Caceres said, "I was well aware of the club's predicament. And although we have improved the situation a lot since I arrived, we are still not where we would like to be. There's a lot of quality, I haven't been here long but you can see their quality in the team. I think the squad here are good enough to be a lot higher up the table."

Despite being at no. 20 in the La Liga table with 18 points, Caceres believes that there still is time for Levante UD to turn things in the next match against Espanyol on March 12, which will be broadcast on MTV India, Voot and Jio select platforms.

"Well going on what I saw in the last game, this team are giving it absolutely everything they've got and some light is beginning to appear at the end of the tunnel. The results give us a cause for hope. There's still a way to go, there still is time for us to turn things around and let's hope that's what we do," he said. (ANI)

