LaLiga boss Tebas hits out at Super League plans of Real Madrid president

Madrid [Spain], April 20 (ANI): LaLiga president Javier Tebas has slammed Florentino Perez after the Real Madrid President defended the 12 teams and their plan to launch a new European Super League.

A group of 12 European clubs on Monday confirmed their plans to launch a new European Super League. Among these 12, six belong to the Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

"In December 2020 I said that Florentino Perez was pretty clueless, but right now he's lost. Football isn't completely ruined like he says, nor is the Super League, which is one of the problems, the solution... it's the death of football," Tebas said in a Tweet as reported by goal.com.



Earlier, the Real Madrid president had said the proposed European Super League will "save" football. Perez said football needs to change and adapt if it wants to be the center of attraction between a new generation of fans.

"[We are doing it] to save the more modest clubs, before the chance to save them has gone. This will save everyone. Football is going through a really delicate moment. The worst in 20 years. It won't disappear but it could slip down to a different level, if the youngsters aren't interested in it," Perez had told El Chiringuito as reported by goal.com.

"We're fighting for the future of football. There are people who aren't taking this seriously. We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires," he had added.

The European Super League has been met with severe backlash ever since reports started doing rounds in the media. Despite this fact, the 12 clubs have now confirmed the formation and format for the new competition. (ANI)

