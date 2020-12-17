LaLiga collaborates with Instituto Cervantes to help students with Spanish vocabulary

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): LaLiga has partnered with Instituto Cervantes New Delhi to familiarise students with the terminology used in Spanish football and LaLiga. Both the brands have collaborated to launch the digital weekly series "Learn Spanish with LaLiga and Instituto Cervantes".

This digital series will last for 10 weeks and will focus on three different content: legendary quotes, club anthems and skills for each week.



Additionally, fans will also be able to watch two LaLiga games directly on the Instituto Cervantes official Facebook page until the end of this season.

"LaLiga's partnership with Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi will further strengthen the fan base in India and will help enthusiasts connect better with Spanish football. Top Spanish football personals and professors from Instituto Cervantes New Delhi will work toward acclimatising the students to Spanish vocabularies," the Spanish top-flight said in a statement.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, "Our objective behind this collaboration with Instituto Cervantes is to engage with as many football fans as possible and allowing them to learn Spanish through LaLiga way. The collaboration will bring the Spanish and Indian cultures closure through the beautiful game of football. We feel that the fans will enjoy the nomenclature of LaLiga and Spanish football which will make watching the game even more fun experience along with education". (ANI)

