Lampard 'disappointed' after defeat to Bournemouth

London [UK], Dec 15 (ANI): After suffering a defeat to Bournemouth, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expressed disappointment and admitted that there is 'more work to do'.

"I'm disappointed. I did feel guarded against this when everyone on the outside was getting excited with seven wins on the trot. I was more level-headed because I felt there was more work to do and now we see there is definitely more work to do," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"When we play against teams who are organised and want to stop us playing - West Ham, Everton, Bournemouth today - we have to find another way and we haven't managed to do that. That then brings nerves and stress in the stadium and within the team, which we haven't deal with well enough," he added.

Chelsea faced a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth after latter's Dan Gosling scored a goal in the 84th minute on Saturday in Premier League.

Lampard said his club was not at their best.

"This is the reality - if we're not at our best, if we haven't got enough to break teams down that are organised, if players with their individual qualities and personality can't do something to beat teams that are organised, then we need to find another way," he said. (ANI)

