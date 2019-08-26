Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Lampard gives me more freedom: Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:35 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Chelsea's midfielder Mateo Kovacic said that team's coach Frank Lampard gives players more freedom to take the ball and play in an attacking manner.
"Lampard gives me more freedom and I can take the ball and go forward. I feel good. I have a good connection with the coach and all the team. We can change positions. We are aggressive. We are doing well but it is only one month with the coach so we can improve," Goal.com quoted Kovacic as saying.
"Last season was also a good connection with the coach. It was also a good year last year. The connection is good with Lampard. The fans love him and so do the players. He is young and he understands us. We have a good connection with the coach," he added.
Kovacic had joined Chelsea last year on a loan transfer from Real Madrid. But the player officially joined the club this season.
"I am a Chelsea player now so I feel better about that. Last year was only a loan. I feel better and more confident than last year. It makes me feel more relaxed as last year was difficult and I needed to prove myself," Kovacic said.
"Last year was also good, not perfect. This year I started well and I hope to continue like that. I am missing some part of my game and I can improve and get better, but I think it will come for sure," he added.
Chelsea won their first match in the Premier League 2019/20 season on Saturday as they defeated Norwich City 3-2.
Tammy Abraham scored a brace for Chelsea and Kovacic praised Abraham for knowing how to how in difficult situations.
"I think he knows where he needs to go. As a striker, sometimes he needs to go long and sometimes he needs to come short. So he already knows what to do. I can't teach him much because I am not a striker or a great goalscorer," Kovacic said.
Chelsea had lost their opening match of the Premier League 2019/20 season. They were defeated by Manchester United 0-4.
The team's second match ended in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City.
The Blues are currently placed at the 13th position in the league standings and they will next take on Sheffield United on August 31. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:19 IST

Kohli becomes most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): As India registered a comprehensive 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test of two-match series, skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:14 IST

Jimmy Neesham lauds Stokes in his own quirky manner

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): New Zealand's all-rounder Jimmy Neesham who is known for coming up with quirky tweets, on Monday lauded England all-rounder Ben Stokes in a unique manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:40 IST

Proud to be part of this team: Bumrah on win against Windies

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah expressed joy to be a part of a team to register India's biggest win by margin overseas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:58 IST

Lyon will feel like he has let his team down, says Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 26 (ANI): After Australia's spinner Nathan Lyon's failure to take the bails off at the bowler's end to dismiss tailender Jack Leach when England were just two runs away from the target, former cricketer Ricky Ponting said Lyon will feel like he has let his team down.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:55 IST

Jack Leach to get free spectacles for life, says official...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): People are still recovering from England's miraculous win against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes and the official sponsors of the series, Specsavers have announced that spinner Jack Leach will be getting free spectacles for life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:41 IST

Love Test match cricket: Ben Stokes after playing memorable Ashes knock

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 135 runs against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, England all-rounder Ben Stokes expressed his love for the longest format of the saying.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:07 IST

Trying to develop my bowling skills, says Hanuma Vihari

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): Indian Test all-rounder Hanuma Vihari who played a knock of 93 runs in the second innings of the first Test against West Indies on Monday said that he is developing his bowling skills as he is there in the team to perform the role of the fifth bowler whe

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 03:26 IST

Bumrah bowled some magic balls: Jason Holder

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): After facing a 318 runs defeat at the hands of India, West Indies skipper Jason Holder on Monday praised the Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah who bagged five wickets saying he bowled some magic balls in his spell.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:48 IST

Bumrah's fifer guides India to win first Test by 318 runs against Windies

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fifer helped India to win the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies by 318 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:34 IST

Carolina Marin, Pankaj Advani applaud PV Sindhu for winning gold...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Olympic reigning world champion Carolina Marin and snooker World Champion Pankaj Advani on Monday hailed Sindhu for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 01:39 IST

Pullela Gopichand Academy shuttlers elated over Sindhu winning...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Pullela Gopichand Academy's budding shuttlers expressed their elation over PV Sindhu becoming the first Indian player to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:51 IST

Ben Stokes guides England to win third Ashes Test by one wicket

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Ben Stokes' knock of 135 runs took his team over the line to defeat Australia by one wicket in the third Ashes Test at Headingley Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl