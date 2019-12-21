Lampard says Mourinho is a 'top manager'

Leeds [UK], Dec 21 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Tottenham, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he respects the opposition's manager Jose Mourinho.

"The problem with this is it's not the me and Jose show. It's a game against Tottenham. I want to beat him. I respect him and know what a top manager he is. He wants to beat me because he used to manage Chelsea, he used to manage me, and now he's managing Tottenham and wants to beat us," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

Mourinho used to manage Lampard during his time with Chelsea. Lampard said although he has respect for him, he would not be calling Mourinho a boss.

"It was a good honour to go up against him, but I wanted to beat him. It would be strange to call him boss now. Now I am an ex-player, on this side of the fence, I won't be calling him boss. But that doesn't take away from the respect I have for him," he said.

Chelsea is scheduled to play against Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League. (ANI)

